Videotron is providing a total of 1,000 smartphones with unlimited data plans to residents of private CHSLDs (long-term seniors residences) and youth rehabilitation centres to "break down the walls of isolation."
Company officials say the initiative will "help alleviate the isolation experienced by youths and seniors housed at the centres in the coming weeks. It is being implemented in collaboration with the government of Quebec." Five hundred phones each are being provided to the youth and senior facilities. The youth will gain access to Quebec government educational modules.
"I am keenly aware of the situation many families are experiencing at this time," stated Lionel Carmant, Minister for Health and Social Services. "They have a natural need to stay connected during the pandemic. Using technological means, equipped with security features, is an attractive option for maintaining contact between youths living in centres and their loved ones. We support any initiative that will allow these young people to have access to the same technology as those living at home. I thank Videotron for its contribution."
Marguerite Blais, the Minister responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers, said the government knows that the containment measures in seniors' facilities "are stressful for both residents and their loved ones. The donation of these smartphones to CHSLDs is very good news and I am touched by it. This initiative will allow many seniors and their loved ones to communicate more easily and will bring them comfort and reassurance."
Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron, stated that "at this time in our history, we are realizing the full importance of the human contact we once took for granted. These devices will enable users to stay connected with their families and loved ones, and to focus on what matters most, their health. Videotron is pleased to help break down the isolation of young people and seniors living in CRJDAs and CHSLDs."
