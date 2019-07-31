As it seems half of Quebecers hit the road for vacation this week, Tandem CDN/NDG is offering tips to help you enjoy tour time off in peace and security.
When burglars choose a target, they search for a property that looks unoccupied, so make sure your absence is not obvious. Ask a neighbour or someone you trust to pick up mail; park their car in your driveway or in front of your house a few times; turn indoor and outdoor lights on and off, open and close curtains. If you leave your car, ask them to move it, and water the lawn.
Arrange your curtains in a way that prevents people from looking in, make sure that doors and windows are locked, and the home phone ringer is off. Unplug your garage door opener. Ask the post office to hold your mail and suspend any newspaper or other subscription deliveries.
Make a list of your confidential numbers (passport, credit cards, PIN numbers, travelers’ cheques, etc.) and store it in a safe place. Upload it to a drive if possible. If travelling abroad, contact the Department of Foreign Affairs to know if you should take special precautions in the country you are about to visit.
It is also a good idea to notify your credit card company if you are planning to travel abroad.
Be discreet about your travel plans. Mentioning or posting dates and details on Facebook may be fun but it’s not very smart and does half the thieves’ work for them.
Store valuables and important documents in a safety deposit box or leave with a friend. Make sure any valuable items left behind are engraved (an engraving tool is simple to use and can be borrowed from any SPVM station).
When traveling, put discreet identification tags on luggage or use a business address. Lock all suitcases and try to arrive at your destination during daylight hours. If traveling by car, make sure that objects on the roof of your car are fastened tightly and locked. Store anything of value or perceived value in the trunk. Carry your money and ID cards in an inside pocket and avoid carrying large sums of money. Use bank cards, credit cards or travellers’ cheques instead.
