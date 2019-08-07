Used item stores attract crowds no matter the weather

Montreal’s past winter and cold and damp spring were rather brutal weather events, and could prompt even the hardiest of us to stay home, fire up the computer, tablet or Smartphone, and shop without leaving one’s heated home.
I personally venture out, almost no matter the temperature or precipitation, as I cannot stay home for too long, especially on a shopping day — i go stir crazy. The only exceptions are 40-plus cm snowfalls, raging ice storms and torrential rain — notwithstanding the fact I once drove from Boston to Montreal in very heavy rain.
And yet, even during many uncomfortable driving days, there is at least one prominent chain store that attracts so many people, its parking lot is nearly full many days of the week.
That’s Village des Valeurs, the huge used item store. In past years, used clothing, books, electronics and artwork were usually the exclusive domain of garage sales and Salvation Army stores.
Not any more. I’ve been to the Village des Valeurs on Jean Talon in Côte des Neiges, Notre Dame and Blvd. des Laurentides in Chomedey, Sources in Dollard des Ormeaux and in the east end. If the stock was not used, one would get the sensation of travelling back in time to the late, lamented Miracle Mart and/or Woolco stores. That’s because, in the music section, you can find not only CDs, but old vinyl and even cassettes. There is also a very large book section, with selections not found in today’s bookstores or even on Amazon.
And the stores don’t just attract those who cannot afford new items — a cursory look at the Jean Talon parking lot recently revealed cars of all price types, including BMWs. Yes, there are other stores in the same shopping complex, but the lines at Village des Valeurs are sometimes shockingly long.
And it’s not just Village des Valeurs. There are also numerous Renaissance used item stores, including in St. Laurent, Laval (in close proximity to Village des Valeurs), in an east end outdoor mall (also close to Village des Valeurs), St. Jacques in NDG and indoors at Plaza Côte des Neiges. There’s even one Renaissance store solely devoted to books and music on Décarie Blvd. in NDG.
One possible reason for the popularity and number of used item stores is that customers are in search of a valuable collectable, as evidenced by people who also arrive at garage sales two hours before their official start time.
Many of us cringed many times when hearing that someone, at a garage sale or Salvation Army store, found an original pressing of something like The Freewheeelin’ Bob Dylan with songs that were subsequently removed and replaced. In 2015, that version of the album was placed on auction with a starting price of $100,000.
I had luck of a different sort last year. In Cornwall, I visited Value Village (the English name of Village des Valeurs) and the Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore establishment. I didn’t find anything at Value Village, but I walked out of ReStore with 10 CDs, bought for 50 cents each (tax included) and including artists that are still not available for streaming.
Yes, there are some days when one can walk out empty handed, and I’m personally not into buying used clothes, but sometimes I encounter something I’ve wanted for years. That is also why these used item establishments are some of the most interesting places to shop nowadays — you never know what you’ll find.
And that anticipation is what brings multitudes of people out in even terrible weather.
