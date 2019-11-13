Upcoming work on CSL Road detailed

The City of Côte St. Luc has provided details of completed, ongoing and coming work on the Montreal and Côte St. Luc portions of Côte St. Luc.
On its Montreal section, CSL Road has been known throughout the island as one of the worst thoroughfares to drive on because of its many bumps and potholes.
Montreal was found earlier this year in Small Claims Court to have been at “gross fault” in terms of damages sustained to the vehicle of Côte St. Luc resident and lawyer Eric Choueke because of an especially large pothole on CSL Road.
A CSL announcement says the roadwork on the Montreal portion “is part of a multi-year plan by the Borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and the City of Côte Saint-Luc to improve the major east-west artery.”
“The resurfacing of Côte St. Luc Road will be a welcome relief to motorists and I thank Mayor [Sue] Montgomery for ensuring it got done in 2019,” stated Mayor Mitchell Brownstein. “While this roadwork fixes the vast majority of the deficiencies in the road surface, there are other parts that are the responsibility of Côte St. Luc and we intend to improve those areas, too.”
The roadwork taking place, and which will take place, include.
• “The Borough of CDN–NDG [has completed resurfacing] roadway in the eastbound direction from King Edward Ave. to Walkley Ave.
• This month, “the Borough of CDN–NDG is resurfacing the roadway in the eastbound and westbound directions from Randall Ave. to Marcil Ave.”
• Next summer, “the City of Côte St. Luc will patch the roadway in the eastbound direction from Prince and Wales Ave. to Randall Ave., and expects to resurface it in the westbound direction.
