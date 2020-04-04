Union wants protection for workers, public

Everyone's calling them guardian angels, but the province’s largest health care workers union is warning that they aren't being treated as such, and urgent interventions are needed to avert disaster.
The Federation of Health and Social Services (FSSS-CSN) identified five urgent problems to be resolved to protect personnel and said the Quebec government is still slow to send clear directives for the health and safety of personnel.
The FSSS-CSN wants immediate measures in place to support staff, both in the public and private sectors due to: Lack of personal protective equipment; protection of staff in long-term care; failure to comply with home isolation rules; the loss of treatment of staff in segregation; and staff screening.
The shortcomings pose increased risks to public health says a union statement, calling for quick action to avoid an outbreak inside the network.
The union wants a deployment schedule for personal protective equipment for each sector and teams of trained volunteers dedicated to contamination zones and enhancing protective measures applicable to long-term care environments experiencing COVID cases to the same level as acute care settings. “Long-term care settings are taking on increasingly heavy COVID cases. In some cases, whole units must be dedicated to these cases,” said vice-president Judith Huot. The same protective measures must be applied to these environments as in hospitals, where COVID cases would normally be.
What’s more reads the statement, “If you come back from abroad and leave isolation before the end of the 14 days, you can end up with a big fine. But if you work in the health network with the most vulnerable people and those most likely to die if infected, your employer may decide to bring you back to work" says union president Jeff Begley. "This is a total aberration.”
The union also complains of some employers putting workers in isolation according to Institut national de santé publique du Québec directives without remunerating them. “Dr. Horacio Arruda however, reminded this week that staff in isolation must be paid. The government needs to get the message out to stubborn employers.”
The testing regime which sees testing for only staff with symptoms is also problematic, “since a worker who has been in contact with an infected person may herself be asymptomatic. This is why we need to test the network staff more.”
The FSSS-CSN proposes that staff in contact with COVID-19 cases are tested as a priority, whether symptomatic or not.
