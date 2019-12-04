Unio recognizes 15 South-West businesses for excellence

Congratulations to the 15 winners from the greater south-west business community recognized at the recent Unio Awards.
The awards took place in LaSalle’s Theatre Desjardins and featured a suspense and collegiality that has never been clear before attending this year as a nominee.
Five individuals got awards.
André Huberdeau, from the Verdun-based literacy foundation Fondation pour l’alphabétisation won volunteer of the year.
Hélène Lefebre, a nurse with the CIUSSS, won the employee of the year award.
My Hanh Pham, from LaSalle restaurant Kyomi, won exceptional business woman of the year.
Guillaume Brunet, from south-west based Substance strategies numériques, won for exceptional business man of the year.
Patricia Chartrand, who volunteers with Amalgame in Verdun, also received a special heartfelt appreciation trophy from the judges.
Seven businesses from the Southwest borough won, including Batiment 7, the new non-profit collective in the CN rail warehouse in Point St. Charles. The other winners were: GRAD4, Puzzle Medical Devices, Substance Stratégies numériques, Superette, Trend Innovations and Village de Noel. The Unknown story agency got special mention for their unique offering.
Chez Robin and Janine Café Brunch from Verdun also won.
The evening began with Yvan Martineau welcoming the mayors of LaSalle, Lachine and Southwest, along with representatives from sponsors Desjardins, PME Montreal, ETS, Centech, Hydro Quebec, BDC, MAP Construction, Total Lubricants, the Verdun Circus Schools and Labatt.
Verdun did not participate this year, although councillor Veronique Tremblay attended on her own dime.
All 15 people left with trophies and lots of appreciation from their colleagues.
