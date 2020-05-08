Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey reported that Canada lost almost 2 million jobs during the month of April. It is a record high. This brings the unemployment rate to 13 per cent compared to 7.8 per cent in March when the economy was open for the first half of the month. The speed of job losses and total number in the decline in employment is unprecedented.
In addition to those who are now out of work, the number of people who were employed but worked less than half their usual hours because of the pandemic increased by 2.5 million from February to April.The total number of people not working less is now at almost 5.5 million.
Employment dropped in all provinces for the second month running, with losses of more than 10 per cent everywhere. Quebec had the worst losses in April with a drop of 18.7 per cent, or 821,000 jobs. Most of the newly unemployed are furloughed. Concern has been voiced whether many companies will take back full complements of workers given financial losses and distancing requirements. It is estimated that in some industries such as restaurants, fully one-third will never reopen.
