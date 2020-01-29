Even while the Quebec government has placed the English Montreal School Board under trusteeship, effectively stripping its elected and appointed commissioners of much of its power, and while it moves forward with its plan to abolish school boards, the beleaguered board has managed to appoint another sitting commissioner without an election.
A small notice appeared on the EMSB website December 3 announcing that “Mario Pietrangelo was appointed Commissioner for Ward 8 by the English Montreal School Board.”
Pietrangelo was appointed to replace Patricia Lattanzio who resigned on November 4, and a notice of the need to replace a commissioner and all the pertinent info for potential candidates was posted on the board website a week later.
When asked when the decision was made, communications director Natalie Lauzière told The Suburban “the EMSB is under partial Trusteeship since November 6, so there was a special meeting of the Board held on December 3, 2019, presided by the Trustee, Ms. Marlene Jennings.” According to the minutes provided, it was Jennings who moved that Pietrangelo be appointed to the position.
Pietrangelo is a retired Montreal police officer who attended EMSB’s Laurier Macdonald High School and has been actively involved with Honoré Mercier and Vincent Massey schools, serving on governing boards, parents’ committees and PPOs.
There has been no general election for school boards since 2014, with the bulk of current councillors sitting since that year, some from earlier dates, and others appointed by fellow commissioners over the years, or in this case, the trustee appointed by the Quebec Education Minister.
EMSB was put under partial trusteeship over what the government calls contract irregularities, mismanagement, over-politicization of decision-making and its effects on students. The government also referred its report to UPAC, Quebec’s anti-corruption unit. Jennings is expected to present a plan to fix the ailing board by the end of the six-month trusteeship in April.
As the Quebec government moves closer to presenting its final version of the law to reform the education system, the EMSB’s council still sits to consider “legal cases.” Shortly before the trusteeship came into effect, the board committed $200,000 to “promote English language education” via the Quebec English School Boards Association. Other English boards have made similar contributions, similarly earmarking said monies for “promotion of English language education in its current form.” The EMSB’s sister board north of Montreal, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, committed up to $111,356 before officially consulting its parents’ community.
