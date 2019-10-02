A recently released interim report by United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief Ahmed Shaheed states that the goals, activities and effects of the anti-Israel Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement are “fundamentally anti-Semitic.”
The report is a breakthrough of sorts for the UN, which is well known for the vast majority of its members disproportionately passing anti- Israel resolutions, especially in comparison with countries with actual bad human rights records. However, Shaheed’s report also recognizes boycotts as a legitimate form of political expression and non-violent support for boycotts as a form of protected speech.
The report, “Combating Anti-Semitism to Eliminate Discrimination Based on Religion or Belief,” also discusses an increase in anti-Semitic statements by radical Islamists and white supremacists, and anti-Semitism coming from the Left, and provides numerous recommendations for nations to fight anti-Semitism.
Danny Danon, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, welcomed the report as a reflection of the world body’s “organizational change toward Israel. The assertion that the BDS movement encourages anti-Semitism is an important U.N. statement.”
B’nai Brith Canada, which met with Shaheed in June, welcomed the report as a whole.
“The U.N. [now] has an opportunity to acknowledge the corrosive nature of an ages-old hatred against Jews,” said B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn.
