Today’s daily briefing on the Covid numbers was led by deputy Premier Geneviève Guibault as Premier Legault took his first day to rest for the first time in three weeks.She was accompanied by Health Minister Danielle McCann and Public Health director Dr.Horacio Arruda.
Her report detailed that another four Quebecers died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours bringing the total of fatalities to 22. Persons testing positive for Covid rose to 2498, an increase of 477 cases slightly higher than the average daily case rise from the previous two days. Some 6700 people are awaiting results and 43,000 people have tested negative.
