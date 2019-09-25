Two men were shot at a house on Mackle Road this past Saturday night, at around 10 p.m.
According to media reports, the shootings happened when one of the victims opened the door of the home. That 29-year-old victim, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, was in stable but critical condition as of Monday morning, an improvement from his initial condition. The second man, 31, shot in the lower body, is reported to be in stable condition. Media reports say the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Police had no further new information as of Monday.
And there was another attempted double murder 11 p.m. Sunday in St. Laurent, at the corner of Cardinal and Tassé. According to reports, the 21-year-old male victim is known to police and the other victim is an 18-year-old woman. Reports also say the victims’ lives are not in danger and that they were not cooperating with police.
