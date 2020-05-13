Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein expressed condolences in a telephone message to residents Sunday to the families and friends of those who have passed away in his city from the COVID-19 virus.
According to the Santé Montreal website, there are 400 COVID-19 cases in CSL — per capita 1,232.7 cases per 100,000 people. CSL once had the highest per capita number on the island, but now Montreal North and Rivières des Prairies-Pointe aux Trembles have higher rates.
"As of Thursday, the department of health website indicates that 19 people have died from the virus in Côte St. Luc," the CSL Mayor said. "Each one was a parent, sibling, relative or friend to so many. Our deepest condolences for their loss, too soon, of the love, friendship and guidance that each one provided."
Brownstein reported an additional passing.
"On Friday my cousin Mark Shapiro, aged 62 died of the virus as well. Mark was a bright light to all who knew him, always smiling and asking how each member of my family was doing. Taken too soon and always to be remembered dearly."
Brownstein provided a further update at Monday night's council meeting, saying the number rose to 21.
The Mayor added that many lives were saved thanks to the state of emergency CSL declared on March 17.
"We knew even before we had one case of COVID-19 that our population would be hit hard. We took a bold decision and we saved lives."
Brownstein pointed out that elementary schools and businesses that open on to the street may reopen May 25 if the province determines conditions are right.
"I have concerns about the province’s plan. I don’t want you to be afraid. I’m not. I’m determined that together we can make this transition a successful one, but I need your continued support. The government’s decision to re-open some sectors does not mean that things are going back to normal. You still can’t visit other people’s homes. Your kids still can’t play outside with other kids. Our playgrounds are still closed. You still need to maintain a distance of six feet, or two metres, from others. Walk in the direction of traffic, especially when entering an underpass where you cannot maintain social distancing rules."
The Mayor also said residents should continue working from home.
"The recommendations for those 60 years old and over or immunocompromised have not changed. Wearing masks shows your respect and concern to protect others from you—in case you have the virus but don’t know it yet."
In CSL, "our city buildings are being retrofitted with plexiglass at service counters, hand sanitizer dispensers and state-of-the-art hand washing stations in common areas. Always have hand sanitizer available and remember to use it and do not touch your face. Wear masks and maintain social distancing."
Brownstein pointed out that nearly half of CSL's population lives in residential apartments or condos.
"Condo associations, building owners and commerce need to think about how you will adapt to re-opening. Don’t wait for your governments. Act now. Business can only succeed if residents are comfortable to come shop. Stores can use forehead thermometers to check the temperature of patrons, and staff should ask security questions to each customer before allowing entry. Appropriate signage should be posted at entrances with all rules. Condos and apartments should install hand sanitizer dispensers on every floor next to elevators and at the front door. Masks should be required to be worn, especially in elevators and common areas. I am calling on you to retrofit your buildings now."
The Mayor said he was told by emergency physicians at the Jewish General Hospital that at the start of the pandemic, CSL residents "took up a large percentage of emergency beds.
"Today, our residents represent a small minority. Whatever we have been doing is working. I am absolutely certain that we will look back on these days and be thankful for all we did to help save each other."
