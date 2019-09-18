Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's campaign was rocked Wednesday night by a photo revealed by Time Magazine showing him in brownface at an Aladdin-themed party in 2001.
The photo was taken at the private school where he taught before entering politics.
Trudeau told reporters he was "pissed off with myself" for his error, but also revealed he wore brownface in high school at a talent show and sang Harry Belafonte's Day-O.
"I shouldn't have done it," Trudeau told reporters.
The news has made headlines around the world, including the New York Times and the BBC.
