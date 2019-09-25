Trudeau 'black-brownface' scandal reverberates in Canada, around the world

Photographs and video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in brownface and blackface in 2001 and years before have rocked his campaign and made derisive headlines around the world.
Darkening one’s face is considered to be one of the most offensive examples of racism, dating back to the 1800s when white actors did so to portray blacks in an exaggerated, derogatory way in minstrel shows.
The bombshell began last Wednesday night when a photo revealed by Time Magazine showed Trudeau in very dark brownface at an Aladdin-themed party in 2001, when he was 29 years old. The photo was taken at the private school in British Columbia where he taught before entering politics. According to reports, Trudeau was the only one at the party to darken his face.
Trudeau told reporters he was “pissed off with myself” for his error, but also revealed he wore blackface in high school at a talent show and sang Harry Belafonte’s Day-O.
“I shouldn’t have done it,” Trudeau told reporters.
Then a photo of Trudeau in blackface and with an afro wig performing that Harry Belafonte song at Brébeuf in Montreal surfaced. Following that, a video was obtained by Global from the Conservatives showing Trudeau in blackface, demonstrating exaggerated gestures.
Also according to reports, Trudeau did not provide a direct answer when asked if he darkened his face any time after the 2001 private school party. The PM has blamed his actions on his being blinded by his “privilege.”
However, as has been well documented, blackface is viewed by many in Quebec as not all that offensive, as evidenced by a 2014 Théâtre du Rideau Vert play featuring an actor in blackface portraying hockey great P.K. Subban.
“The practice of white actors donning face paint to portray black characters is a long simmering issue in Quebec, where the practice is still de rigueur,” said a 2013 Maclean‘s article.
The scandal has resulted in such international headlines as “The Justin Trudeau blackface scandal shows Canada must confront its race problem: A supposed multicultural haven has long tolerated quiet bigotry.” (The New Statesman) and “Justin Trudeau’s blackface shows that being progressive doesn’t exempt you from racism: People can do racist things but believe they’re not racist in part from conditioning that says burning crosses and lynchings are racist but little else is.” (NBC News)
Here in Canada, Conservaive Senator Leo Housakos provided an extensive reaction on Twitter.
Housakos wrote that he and other children of ethnic backgrounds where he grew up “all knew we were privileged in a way our parents never were. But we also knew the difference between right and wrong. That’s something our parents instilled in us. And we didn’t need some entitled, rich guy from Westmount coming down the mountain to save us and preach to us.
“So you’ll forgive me if I’ve had enough of the saviour on a white horse routine from Justin Trudeau. For me, it’s personal. .... Forgive him? That’s up to each and every Canadian. But where I grew up, taking responsibility also meant consequences. Although he’s already admitted things were different in his world. But he has to face consequences. And that means he no longer enjoys the office of PM.”n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.