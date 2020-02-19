Transport overhaul needed for Hippodrome dev't to work: CSL brief

A “major overhaul” of the transport infrastructure is needed for the planned Hippodrome housing development in Côte des Neiges-NDG to work, says the City of Côte St. Luc’s Namur-Hippodrome brief.
“What is needed is the opening up of major streets such as Cavendish Boulevard, as well as a full range of efficient transit options,” the brief, called Transit First, says.
The CSL document was released in advance of Monday’s public consult on the Namur-Hippodrome sector, with Councillor Dida Berku presenting. The brief points out that numerous projects are planned or underway in the Décarie corridor and that there is already a great deal of car traffic in the area, particularly at Jean Talon and Décarie, and more truck traffic is expected on Paré.
“It is imperative that there be a coordinated effort with all public and private stakeholders to improve the transportation for the entire area,” the brief says. “The transit plan must be designed, approved and funded in order for the Hippodrome and all [area] projects to succeed.”
Côte St. Luc’s suggestions include.
• Implement “Transit First, “elements of pedestrian and transit-friendly development to help alleviate future traffic growth” for the entire Décarie corridor area.
• Prioritize the Cavendish extension between CSL and St. Laurent, which should include “road access for private vehicles, excluding trucks; one reserved lane exclusively for rapid buses, taxis, car share and car pool; a reserved lane for bikes; room to add a tramway or light rail, connected to the electric transit network from Cavendish in CSL to St. Laurent in the north (Royalmount), Paré and Namur Métro station in the north-east, and St. Jacques to the South, where it could connect to the proposed Pink Métro line.”
“We will not accept any variation in design that makes Cavendish Boulevard a second Décarie Boulevard, with all its congestion and multiple lanes of cars and trucks,” the brief says.
• The creation of a “committee of elected officials and their key staff.”
• The creation of a “coordinated master transit plan for the Namur-De La Savane (NDLS) district, involving a “total transformation of the way in which people and merchandise move through the Décarie/Jean Talon/ Cavendish corridor.”
• “Create pedestrian and active transport links,” such as “opening up Clanranald Ave. with a pedestrian and cyclist underground tunnel, and decking over the section of Décarie near the Métro. The City of CSL supports the proposals for these links described in the Oroboro (McGill) Report.”
• Make Namur the “intermodal hub” for heavy, light and ultralight transit, including an EXO train stop near Décarie Square.
• Control truck traffic.
• Link Kildare Road in CSL to Jean Talon, in the southwest area of the Hippodrome site.
• Relocate the CP railyards, currently in CSL, through a public/private alliance.
The yards have “created an incoherent road grid in the heart of the island of Montreal,” the brief says. “CP executives have indicated it would be open to selling the land if the right development project came forward.”
