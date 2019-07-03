Town seeks volunteers

The Town of Mount Royal community support services is looking for volunteers for its Daily Hello program.
Offered from Monday to Saturday, Daily Hello is a telephone security and reassurance program for any Town resident living alone and without family nearby. It has proved helpful for residents who may feel isolated and require further socialization. The goal of the Daily Hello program is to ensure the safety of members, and to provide social stimulation.
The service relies on the participation of volunteers, and is asking for people to join their team to make those calls one day per week, for a three-hour period in the morning, i.e. from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
For information call 514 734-2937
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.