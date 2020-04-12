Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that the tooth fairy has been placed on the list of essential services in the province. Legault assured parents that the tooth fairy is immunized against the Coronavirus and that she will continue to serve families throughout the COVID-19 lock down.
Legault’s announcement was a response to a video that he received from a young girl named Raffaele last week asking the Premier if the tooth fairy would be allowed to pass by peoples homes during the confinement period. In the video, the young girl is sitting on her bed in her pyjamas smiling with a few missing baby teeth while questioning the Quebec Premier.
The announcement was made during one of the provincial COVID-19 daily updates last week.
Children and families may rest assured that their beloved tooth fairy is actively serving the province of Quebec despite the unprecedented circumstances.
Children received a comforting message that something which is important to them is stable in spite of the destabilization they may have experienced due to the COVID-19 crisis in Quebec.
The kind gesture of responding to the worry of a child in the midst of chaos was circulated on social media and met with praise province wide.
