Tongue in Cheek Ball Hockey Tournament

Organizer Erik Heft, who was diagnosed and successfully operated on for tongue cancer in 2016, is shown here (first row, far right) with members of his winning team in the four-on—four co-ed tournament.

The 2019 Tongue in Cheek Ball Hockey Tournament took place last weekend at Le Rinque in TMR, raising $5,000 for the Head and Neck Oncology Department of the Jewish General Hospital. That brought the four year total to $27,000. Organizer Erik Heft, who was diagnosed and successfully operated on for tongue cancer in 2016, is shown here (first row, far right) with members of his winning team in the four-on—four co-ed tournament. See Mike Cohen’s blog for more details.

