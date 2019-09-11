A workshop next week in Town of Mont Royal will focus on the importance of fathers in raising a child.
Hosted by Anaïs Fugère, the "Why dads are important" workshop takes place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at R.-J.-P.-Dawson Library, using an approach based on understanding without judgment, and the exchange of ideas. Fugère is an Administrator with the Association des Éducatrices et Éducateurs Spécialisés du Québec, and the workshop will be held in French. Space is limited. If you are not a library member, you will be placed on a waiting list. For information and to Register visit www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/en/activity/workshop-why-dads-are-important-french
