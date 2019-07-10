The Town of Mount Royal is conducting a census of the local business community to create a statistical portrait of the business sectors community on its territory.
The survey launched by the Town’s Industrial and Commercial Development Division covers the TMR industrial sector as well as Downtown Mount Royal, the Rockland sector, as well as the Beaumont, Jean-Talon and Lucerne commercial clusters.
The main objective in collecting the data is to record issues such as obstacles in the path of entrepreneurship and development, challenges, as well as employment, human resources and more. ”This study will also help to better characterize the services offered in Mount Royal and identify the needs of businesses in order to provide adapted services or programs,” according to a Town statement.
If you operate any type of business on Town of Mount Royal territory, visit https://villemont-royal.formstack.com/forms/2019_annual_business_census and complete the survey by August 19, 2019.
