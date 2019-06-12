TMR tests emergency calls

The Town of Mount Royal will carry out a test call using the CodeRED emergency telephone messaging system on Thursday, June 13.
At around 6 p.m. the number 1-866-419-5000 will appear on your call display, and TMR officials recommend saving the number in your contacts as TMR alert. This will help ensure that, in the event of an actual alert, you know the call should be taken.
The high-speed CodeRED telecommunications system will be used only to notify residents during general alerts and is reserved for critical situations, such as a major accidents and natural disasters. Important but non-emergency related messages will be disseminated through regular communication channels.
The CodeRED automated calling system will attempt to reach all the numbers in its database. If there is no response or voice mail at the number called, the system will try to call back twice. The person who answers the call needs to reply with a greeting for the system to recognize that it has reached an actual person, otherwise, CodeRED will hang up and make two more attempts. If the call is directed to voice mail, a message will be left.
The test will allow the town administration to check the telephone numbers in the CodeRED database and to familiarize residents with the system’s operation. The Town has added to the CodeRED system both an initial list of residential telephone numbers and all contact information since provided by citizens for use in emergency situations. No one should assume their information is already in the system.
You can call 1-866-419-5000 at any time to hear the message that was sent.
Registration is free and the privacy of all personal information is protected. A free CodeRED Mobile Alert smartphone app can also be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.
Make sure your information is in the system by filling out the form in person at Town Hall (90 Roosevelt Avenue) or at https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/fr-CA/B1FA89D524DD
