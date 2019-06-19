For the second year in a row, a summer full of flavours is coming to Town of Mount Royal, as Foodtrucks return on Thursday evenings at Connaught Park.
On site from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. with dishes and flavours from here and abroad. A new feature this year is a public market will also be open on Thursdays, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. close by on Moyle Road, with some 20 Quebec producers on site, offering everything from fresh meat, ciders and olives, to teas, sweets and organic produce.
The gourmet events kick off on June 20 and will be held weekly until August 29 except July 18, when only the public market will be present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.