Think tank proposes solutions for Montreal restaurants during COVID-19

The Montreal Economic Institute, an independent policy think tank, has released Solutions to Help Restaurateurs, a publication it says will help restaurants deal with the economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis.
Restaurants have been allowed to remain open, but only for take-out; and many have elected not to remain open at all.
“The situation is grave for the restaurant sector — one in 10 restaurants have already closed for good, and many others are a few weeks away from doing the same,” stated Daniel Dufort, Senior Director of External Relations, Communications and Development at the MEI, and the author of the publication.
“Physical distancing measures have a disproportionate effect on restaurants, especially those that specialize in table service,” he added.
The MEI publication proposes additional measures to those already offered, such as “eliminating property taxes for a given period, rather than deferring their payment, and temporarily eliminating sales taxes.
“These measures would allow restaurateurs to keep more of their money, all while encouraging consumers to buy items for takeout or delivery,” Dufort stated.
Another proposal is allowing restaurants to sell bottles of wine directly to consumers.
“At the moment, it is only permitted to sell wine for takeout if it is accompanied by a meal and if it is sold at the same price as if it were purchased for consumption in the dining room,” the publication’s author said. “These conditions are difficult to respect when numerous kitchens are closed and restaurants need cash.”
The publication says the sale of bottles of wine from restaurants’ inventories “is a way to generate new revenues without requiring substantial new spending.
“A poll carried out by Leger in 2017 shows that over 70 percent of Quebecers agree that restaurants and wine merchants should be able to sell their wine directly to consumers,” Dufort explained. “The temporary lifting of these restrictions would allow us to see if this is a promising avenue.”
The publication can be see at www.iedm.org
