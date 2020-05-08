Stuff of Legend
By Beryl Wajsman, Editor The Suburban

As we face our current challenges, let our courage be strengthened with the memory that on this day 75 years ago the war against the most odious plague in the history of man came to an end. Victory in Europe and victory over Hitler and Nazi barbarism. The pounding those heroes - the Greatest Generation - took on the anvil of history produced the steel that is the stuff of legend. We have an obligation to honor that legend and live up to that legacy every day and in every way. There remain obstacles to storm today that will hold us loyal to that purpose. The beaches of injustice. The cliffs of oppression. The marshes of apathy. We must be standard bearers of compassion and conscience. That would be the living proof that the flame of this day truly remains ablaze in our hearts.

editor@thesuburban.com

