George Orwell may have had a different world in mind when he wrote his iconic novel “1984”, but for a large but close group of friends, 1984 held much better memories, and they recently decided to celebrate them. This past Friday the 13th, with a full Harvest Moon that will not be seen on a Friday the 13th until 2049, almost half the male graduates of the Bialik High School class of 1984 — 20 in all — started their celebration of their 35th reunion in the playground of North America — in Las Vegas!
“What happens in Vegas, may stay in Vegas but what happened to us in those five short years of High School, has stayed a lifetime,” said Jonathan Goodman, one of the score of revelers. Jonathan is a former Montreal CJA Campaign Chair and CEO of Knight Therapeutics Inc. who founded, grew and sold the storied Paladin Labs making many people much richer and happier in the process and cementing his reputation as a world class corporate innovator and entrepreneur.
Thirty-five years may have passed since these Bialik Boys graduated, but when they walked off the plane and into the neon desert, it was like 1984 all over again. They magically reverted back to their High School personas and felt instantly comfortable together. The only exception was that the high school social hierarchy was replaced with a democracy and youthful bodies were replaced with middle aged bodies (small pot bellies and male pattern baldness).
Bialik certainly did its job well of producing graduates who live meaningful, productive lives. Of the 20, 2 are physicians, 1 a dentist, 2 lawyers (1 practicing) and 1 accountant. While the rest may not be as valued by Jewish grandmothers , they are no slouches either with all being gainfully engaged in everything from newspaper distribution, non-profit advancement to wholesale distribution of paper. There even was a peer who married his Bialik high School sweetheart. Only 1 of the 20 faithfully observes the Sabbath, 3 are socially kosher (vegetarian or fish at restaurants) and the balance anywhere from no pork to bring me the seafood platter. There has been only one divorce among the 20 marriages. Sadly, one is a widower. 11 live in Montreal, 6 in Toronto, 3 in the U.S. and 1 is in Israel.
The trip produced its share of fun and amusement. The revelers were David Bloomstone, Brian Burak, Robert Gold, Jeffrey Goldstein, Jonathan Goodman, Stevie Gurman, Brian Katchan, Knolton Kotansky, Richard Kirsch, Dave Lefson, Michael Lipman, Robert (Gigi) Mendel, Jeff Moness, Michael Rafoul, Darrin Rosenthal, Jonathan Singerman, Stuart Steinberg, Eric Tordjman, Ricky Wellen, and Jono Wise.
Stuart Steinberg was envied in High School because of his success with the opposite sex. His luck continues as he won $150 in slots with $1 bet, once again parlaying something small into something big. Today he lives in Israel and is shomer shabbat.
Dr. Brian Katchan and Dr. Jonathan Singerman provided some drama by treating a patient on the plane averting a forced landing. Katchen then provided a moment of levity when he announced “everything is fine, I can bill OHIP.” Singerman is a fit physician as he still maintains his high school regime of 100 pushups a day.
Jeffrey Moness may have had one of the best lines of the bunch when he said that he was, “successful because wealth brushed off on me.” While he said that the trip recaptured moments of his youth, Brian Burak added that “Every one of these guys is the same as they were in high school.” David Bloomstone had one of the most touching lines when he said, “If this trip results in reconnecting with one person, it is a home run.”
The grown boys also reminisced about their best memories. For Stevie Gurman it was “Leaving school to jam at Syd’s house.” For Wellen is was, “hearing Scott Orloff write and sing Backstreets.” And almost to a man their biggest regret was not having any confidence with women.
In a touching moment, the boys of Bialik ‘84 toasted the memories of their four classmates, of blessed memory, that are no longer with us; Frank Berger, Peter Feidelberg, Joanne Godel and Mitchel Goldbloom. A commitment to raise a scholarship fund in their honour was embraced by the Boys of ‘84.
One thing this trip taught everybody. As good as their lives are, the hope is that the poet Robert Browning was right and that “....the best is yet to be....”
