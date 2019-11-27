The Bagg Street Klezmer Band at The Adath Dec. 15

The Bagg Street Klezmer Band will be performing at The Adath Synagogue, 223 Harrow Crescent in Hampstead, Sunday, Dec. 15th at 10:30 a.m.
The event is one in a series of B'nai Brith Quebec's Music Brunch for Seniors.
The Bagg Street Klezmer Band, according to its website, "was formed in 1992 in the old Jewish Quarter of Montreal, taking our name from Quebec's oldest synagogue, situated on the corner of Bagg and Clark.
"Faithful to the klezmer tradition, Bagg Street plays regularly at weddings and other celebrations within the Jewish community in and around Montreal.The band has also entertained thousands of people at concerts and festivals, including Hamilton’s Earthsong Festival; the Mont-Tremblant Music Festival; as a featured guest of Québec’s national folkdance troupe, Les Sortilèges; and at a two-day appearance at the acclaimed Montreal International Jazz Festival."
Event organizers say reservations in advance must be made. For more information, call the Adath Synagogue at 514-482-4252.
