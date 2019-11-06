Tenth annual 'Build A Better You' fundraiser in CSL Nov. 10

The 10th annual edition of the “Build A Better You” yoga fundraiser takes place 11 a.m. Sunday Nov. 10 at the Côte St. Luc Aquatic and Community Centre, 5794 Parkhaven, organizer and certified personal trainer Dorit Hood announced.
Hood explained that 100 percent of the funds raised that day go to the Tiny Tim Fund at the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, which “helps families of sick kids with unexpected expenses due to their child’s illness.” In the past nine years, the event has raised $35,000. This year’s fundraising goal is $10,000.
“This year, I’ll be co-teaching the event with Brandee Safran — well known for her 30 years of teaching here in Montreal, and we’ll have live music with Myriam Turenne, who just put out her first album,” Hood told The Suburban. “We’ll have some great prizes auctioned off as well. It’ll be a beautiful morning, and a heartfelt gentle yoga practice suitable for all levels, including beginners.”
Hood says she has been motivated to organize the fundraiser for the last 10 years due to her “deep gratitude and passion for the Montreal Children’s Hospital, a place where my family spent several weeks of our lives when one of my sons was young, and thankfully, our story had a happy ending.
“I do not take this for granted,” she added. “ Not everyone is so fortunate. I have equal gratitude and passion for the practice of yoga which I know has changed my life and many others for the better.”
Participants are asked to provide a minimum donation of $50, although any amount is welcome, and to bring a yoga mat and towel.
