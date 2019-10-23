Sustainable development a winning business strategy: DeSousa

Sustainable development — adopting an environmentally friendly approach for the benefit of future generations — is a winning business strategy, St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa told an Oct. 9 lunch conference at the Chambre de commerce et d’industrie de Saint-Laurent — Mont-Royal.
DeSousa told the audience that it is important for business leaders to “take advantage of the opportunities offered by sustainable development to make their businesses competitive.
“St. Laurent has hopped on board socio-economic prosperity because leadership and sustainable development go hand in hand,” the Mayor told the 180 attendees. “In a changing world, the leaders who make an ecological transition will have a competitive edge in this new economy. It is up to us to grasp the opportunity and we have to do it now,”
DeSousa added that the business leaders should “adopt an eco-responsible management model to develop their business and diversify their activities.”
The Mayor also said companies that highlight their environmentally-friendly activities also attract more employees, especially young ones.
“Carrying out sustainable development actions today means adopting a winning strategy to reduce employee turnover rates and labour replacement costs, and increasing a sense of pride and belonging by integrating a highly effective internal mobilization tool.”
The borough also announced that St. Laurent residents will have an opportunity to discuss sustainable development at the new St. Laurent sports complex on Thimens Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26.
