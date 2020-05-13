The results of a new survey conducted by Restaurants Canada demonstrate that the majority of foodservice businesses in Quebec likely do not have enough cash flow to reopen their doors to customers. The majority of restaurants in Montreal and Laval are still waiting for the government to respond to their particular needs after being put on lock down.
As the province moves forward with lifting emergency measures, restaurants will need more support to remain afloat until they can venture on a path to a full recovery from the impact suffered by respecting the measures imposed by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dine-in restaurants are the hardest hit. Some have reconstructed their business operations to cater to the public’s expectations throughout and/or post COVID. About seven out of 10 restaurant representatives responding to the survey stated that they are “very” or “extremely” worried that their business won’t have enough liquidity to pay vendors, rent or other expenses over the next quarter.
While the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program might provide some restaurants with relief, rent obligations continue to be a challenge for many:
• At least one out of five independent restaurant operators are dealing with a landlord who is not willing to provide rent relief, either through the CECRA program or by some other arrangement.
• 14% of independent restaurants have not been able to pay rent for the month of April and nearly 20% have not been able to pay rent for the month of May.
Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec’s nearly $18 billion foodservice industry represented 4 per cent of the province’s GDP and was the province’s third-largest private sector employer. If conditions do not improve, the province’s foodservice sales could be down by as much as $3.3 billion for the second quarter of 2020 and the industry might not be able to recover the more than 175,000 jobs lost due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Restaurants Canada is urging further action in the following areas where foodservice businesses continue to need support to have a fighting chance at survival:
• Commercial tenant protections and rent relief. While the CECRA program responds to one of the greatest challenges for restaurants, many will be unable to secure any protection or relief through this mechanism, through no fault of their own.
• Help with cash flow and rising debt levels. Most restaurants are small and medium-sized businesses that were already operating with thin profit margins before COVID-19. With significantly reduced revenue coming in for most foodservice businesses, many have already depleted their reserve funds, or soon will.
• Assistance with labour costs. While the federal government's 75 per cent wage subsidy is helping some restaurants keep staff on payroll, those that are now preparing to reopen are concerned about being able to access this support in the months ahead.
In an exclusive interview with The Suburban Restaurants Canada Vice-President David Levebvre shared an overview of the situation in restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. “Montreal and Laval are a little bit different; we can expect the situation to be worse because it will take more time for restaurants to re-open. According to our province wide survey 10% say they are closing. An additional 19% say they will close if they cannot see change. Montreal and Laval are expected to be areas bearing the larger percentage rates that balances out to those numbers throughout the province.”
“The resiliency of our industry won’t be enough to keep restaurants from facing financial difficulties over the next few months. As they gradually reopen their dining rooms, there will be a need for continued support,” Lefebvre stated. “This week the Government of Quebec hinted that restaurants would receive support to help them reopen. This was welcome news and Restaurants Canada looks forward to helping make this a reality. We are also fully committed to supporting the development of reopening protocols.”
According to Lefebvre, three main factors will make Montreal and Laval’s restaurant re-opening process more difficult and in some cases impossible:
- Confinement will be longer than most of Quebec due to a high number of reported cases.
- These areas house a large amount of independent restaurateurs, that do not normally offer delivery.
- Businesses located in these areas are more dependant on tourism, especially in downtown sectors
“Various strategies will be put in place by restaurant owners to adjust, which will depend on the re-opening criteria that will be put in place by the government. For example, some may try to downsize or enhance delivery and take-out,”Lefebvre said.
Personal protective equipment may become mandatory in Montreal and surrounding areas for all retail workers. In addition, signage and other costly adaptation measures that will be made obligatory by government officials should also be covered by the government according to Lefebvre.
“Restaurants face particular business challenges and it is imperative that these comparisons with other retailers be recognized when making decisions. Most importantly, the nature of inventory which has a rapid expiration date. Also when dining rooms re-open they wont be able to operate at full capacity.”
According to the survey, approximately 1 out of 3.5 restaurants in the province may close permanently due to the pandemic. Montreal and Laval being hard hit areas are most likely to see larger numbers of permanently closed restaurants and each day that governments decisions remain pending on these issues, the harder it is for owners to hang on to what they have left.
