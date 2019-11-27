Suburban sports editor wins Journalist of the Year award for third year

Our longtime Suburban sports editor Mark Lidbetter was presented by Soccer Quebec with the Plume D’Or for a third consecutive year as the Federation’s Journalist of the Year.
The presentation took place Saturday night at the soccer organization’s Gala de la Mi-Temps, held at the Centre de congrès de St-Hyacinthe.
The award recognizes Lidbetter’s excellent work and professionalism in the promotion and visibility of soccer in the media over the past year, including coverage of the Fédération de soccer du Quebec, the Ligue de soccer élite du Quebec, the Première ligue de soccer du Quebec and the Première ligue de futsal du Quebec.
“I was surprised, humbled and very honored to receive this award for a third consecutive time,” Lidbetter said. “There are so many talented people covering this great sport throughout the province. To be recognized like this among that pool of talent is something I will always treasure.”
Congratulations, Mark!
