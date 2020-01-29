Suburban Exclusive: SPVM Stations 9, 11 to merge: source

The Suburban has heard from a source this week that the process is underway for SPVM Station 9 in Côte St. Luc and Station 11 in NDG to merge.
From what we have heard so far, the new merged station will be located at Station 9's current location, at the corner of Westminster and Côte St. Luc Road. Station 9 serves Côte St. Luc, Hampstead and Montreal West.
But we have heard concerns expressed that there will a) not be a police station situated in NDG for the first time and b) there will be less police presence in Côte St. Luc, notwithstanding the station's planned location.
The Suburban has placed calls to Côte des Neiges-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery, and the SPVM's media representatives, and we await their response.
We did speak with Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, who told us Monday afternoon that he has not heard of the alleged merger plans.
Brownstein added that it while it would be difficult to make a statement without finding out further details, he did say it would be good news if the alleged merger results in the station remaining in Côte St. Luc, and that he hoped the police presence would not be lessened there.
This story is developing...
