Suburban exclusive: Quebec gov't food warnings to stay French-only: gov't official

The Quebec government will not change the policy of posting food safety warnings only in French on the provincial Agriculture, Fisheries and Food website, Eric Jabbari, political advisor at the Office of the Premier, told Hampstead lawyer Harold Staviss in an e-mail, obtained by The Suburban.
A response to Staviss took five months to arrive from government officials.
"According to the Politique linguistique gouvernementale relative à l’emploi et à la qualité de la langue française dans l’Administration, approved by cabinet in 2011, the notices of the MAPAQ (Agriculture, Fisheries and Food ministry) must be in the French language," Jabbari wrote to Staviss. "There are no plans to change this policy at the present time."
Staviss, who worked with the late Côte St. Luc councillor Ruth Kovac, has been calling for increased bilingualism from stores and levels of government serving the English-speaking population.
Staviss was not pleased with the response.
"It is very unfortunate indeed that when it comes to health and safety issues, Anglophones and Allophones who do not have a good knowledge or command of the French language suffer and are put at a great disadvantage," he responded to Jabbari. "It just goes to show, that in my opinion, the protection of the French language in Quebec trumps the health and safety of non-francophones. I trust that you appreciate that my concerns have nothing to do with language, they have all to do with everyone's health and safety."
We contacted Jabbari for comment to Staviss's reaction. Jabbari responded by e-mail, indicating he had no further comment.
Last year, before the Quebec Liberals were defeated by the CAQ, Liberal D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum said on behalf of his government, "when there are food security matters in areas where there might clearly be an English-speaking population, those advisories will be issued in both English and French.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.