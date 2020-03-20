Suburban exclusive: Guest at wedding at Shaar Hashomayim tested positive for virus

The Shaar Hashomayim Synagogue has sent out a message to congregants, which basically confirms a message circulating on Facebook that a guest at a March 12 wedding there tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
"The wedding was a rental of our facilities, and our clergy were not present," Rabbi Adam Scheier wrote. "At no time did any guest enter our kitchen or anywhere other than the public spaces of the building. We have instructed our employees who were present at that wedding to quarantine and be alert for symptoms. Of course, we will ensure the building is cleared by health professionals before resuming services and programs. We pray for the health of all affected."
The Rabbi added that "our Shaar Cares program continues and will deliver over 130 meals today. However, due to the recent development, we have decided to outsource the preparation of this week’s Shabbat meals to a local caterer.
"Rest assured that those who are expecting food from the Shaar for Shabbat, under these exceptional circumstances, will indeed receive. We will continue to stay in regular contact with our members as this pandemic develops. I reiterate words of hope to our community: We will, soon, return to pray together as a community at the Shaar. We will get through these difficult times – together."
