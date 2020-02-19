Still hoping Montreal leads on anti-Semitism definition resolution: Brownstein

Both Côte St. Luc and Hampstead councils deferred resolutions this month to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism.
Both plan to pass the resolution at their respective March council meetings.
The IHRA's working definition of anti-Semitism is "a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
Asked why the CSL resolution was deferred, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said his and other cities are hoping Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will change her mind about her decision to, instead of adopting the IHRA definition as put forward in a resolution by Opposition leader Lionel Perez, instead further examine the issue in committee. When Plante announced that the issue would be further studied, Perez withdrew his resolution.
"Lionel Perez called me before the [island-wide] agglomeration meeting to ask me to ask her the question again, which I did, if she would pass the internationally-accepted IHRA definition," Brownstein told The Suburban. "As of now, she's not passing it, but we're still concentrating our effort on having Montreal pass it before passing it here in Côte St. Luc."
Westmount recently did pass the IHRA definition, which Brownstein acknowledged.
"My feeling is we prefer to see Montreal pass it before us," the CSL Mayor said. "Some of the Jewish organizations and leadership are still in talks with the Mayor."
