The first time I saw Steve Bletas was years ago at a school board event in Rosemère, where a lottery was determining which students attended which junior high school. There was a lot of emotion among parents, one whispering into a reporter’s ear: “Oh my God it’s just like Schindler's List!”
At the foot of the auditorium stage was Steve in his wheelchair, organizers stunningly not making the venue truly accessible for one of their council members.
While administrators and commissioners prattled on endlessly on-stage, dozens of parents flocked to Steve, seeking his reassurance and asking his advice. One tearful mother told him she feared for her daughter, who had for years suffered from extreme anxiety and only then began to thrive because of the peer group she had adopted.
“Settle down,” Steve said softly, his enormous hand patting her shoulder. “Shhh…everything's going to be okay. You're going to be okay and your daughter is going to be okay. I promise.” It's a heck of a thing to see a man so big in stature, speak so softly or offer such quiet, yet reassuring comfort.
I wasn't a close friend of Steve’s. But we were friends for a short period in our lives.
Steve, as most people know, was a big man. Big in stature, voice, in presence and ideas. But as his friend Timothy Tzanakos perfectly summed up, reminding us that clichés are clichés because they are true, “Nothing was as big as his heart.”
Steve left us last week, passing early Wednesday morning at his home.
The first time I met Steve, we spent an afternoon under the blistering sun on a Laval café terrace, chatting about provincial politics, our respective Greek and Jewish communities, school boards, and issues ranging from governance to funding.
The first Chairman of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board and a founder of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier Foundation, he was a member of the board of the CSSS Laval, the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, and the Société de transport de Laval.
Steve was also the guy who stepped on toes, knocked on doors too loudly, and came up hard against indecision and the prevailing committee culture. He had little tolerance for those seeking the public spotlight, just to keep it, and was a rare breed in an era of public figures who spend most of their time – as my pal Beryl Wajsman likes to say - dancing between the raindrops.
He was quick, he was relentless, and he knew where all the bones were buried.
While Laval’s six MNAs of the same party couldn’t get a meeting with their own minister for a vital non-profit group, Steve would casually punch a number on his cell phone and get a senior minister on the phone within an hour.
Confined to a wheelchair for almost a decade, Steve found it harder to navigate the daily life as the gregarious man of action he was known to be. But he did. I remember being at the Carrefour Laval food court when I saw the unmistakable sight of Steve rolling by in his wheelchair after his weekly holding of court. “Joel!” came the loud roar across the food court, with only one appropriate response immediately leaving my lips: “Steve!”
Born in Sparta more than 60 years ago, Steve was a proud member of Montreal’s Greek community and a stalwart in the educational and political sectors. Having come here as a boy and growing up in Outremont, Steve worked in the textile industry in production, joined the Canadian reserves and put himself through school. “He always believed in education,” said his friend Tom Mouhteros, who served with him for years on Sir Wilfrid Laurier council. “He believed in education and in taking care of everyone.”
“One of the things most will remember about him is how ready he was to help you,” says Mouhteros. A pat on the back, a phone call, a name, a resource, pulling out his chequebook. “Whatever you needed,” agrees Tzanakos, remembering a particularly rough time in his life when his good friend was there without question. Indeed, said Mouhteros, “Steve is the kind of guy, if you’re going to war, he's the guy you want with you.”
Tzanakos last spoke to Steve two days before he passed. “Life wasn't kind to him in terms of his health.” Steve suffered with high blood pressure, back and leg pain, operations and so much due to the hormonal disorder that caused his great growth, making it harder for him to manage.
Perhaps, some say, that’s how a Hulk of a man finds ways to be gentle, empathetic and kind.
“He was always there for you, especially in the most important times; as a friend, a mentor, offering comfort and support and guidance. I learned to respect this man, I looked up to him so much. He had so much to offer. But I wonder if most people don't realize how much of a sense of humor he had. He came off as serious and strict, but it was because he didn't like bullshit.”
My last goodbye to Steve came just before Christmas. He invited Ailsa and I over to catch up on everything under the sun. We dropped by his apartment with a large Tim’s order in tow and spent the morning chatting, gossiping and laughing.
Leaving his children Michael and Eva and a community in mourning, Steve Bletas shed this mortal coil too soon. But he left indelible footprints – as large as they were in life, as large as they will remain in his passage.
R.I.P. Steve, and thanks for the laughs.
Joel
