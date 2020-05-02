A new COVID-19 testing clinic launched operations in the parking lot of Riviere-des-Prairies hospital in Montreal North on Friday. The clinic will operate 7 days a week.
The sector is currently struggling with the highest infection rate in the city. MNA for Bourassa-Sauve, Paule Robitaille shared her concerns regarding access to the site for a large portion of the population who do not own vehicles. She expressed hopes to see a pedestrian friendly clinic open up in the center of the borough as well.
The borough is taking additional steps to slow the spread of the virus. Starting Saturday, 4000 disposable masks ordered by Montreal North borough will be distributed via selected community organizations, selected stores and pharmacies. Moreover, the borough intends to distribute 6000 reusable masks to the community in the near future.
Walkways will be widened for pedestrians to facilitate social distancing in school districts and commercial streets in close proximity to residential sectors.
