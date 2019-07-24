Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg is a fourth cousin of Mitchell Moss, one of the developers involved in the controversial plan to demolish two apartment buildings on Côte St. Luc Road and replace them with a nine-storey apartment building.
Hampstead council recently voted 3-2 not to approve the project, some citing the plight of the current tenants, some vulnerable. Steinberg did not vote, but vetoed the council decision, saying he wanted all council members to be present to vote. Councillor Harvey Shaffer was absent. Steinberg’s veto can be overturned at the Aug. 5 council meeting.
Steinberg confirmed he is Moss’s fourth cousin, and pointed out this was revealed several years ago during the debate over what would be built on the site of the town’s former fire station on Macdonald.
“[Moss] is a fourth cousin, but I have no financial interest in his company and no reason to recuse myself,” the Mayor e-mailed The Suburban. “I do have an obligation to do what is in the best interests of Hampstead residents. The two developments being proposed for Côte St. Luc Road will be quality buildings that will bring huge additional tax revenue and more residents to the town. We need these new housing options.”
