Steinberg on 23.6 percent property valuation hike: Relax!

Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg is advising town residents to relax in reaction to the announcement that the Montreal evaluation roll includes a 23.6 percent valuation increase for the average single-family home in the town.
"The headlines say we had one of the largest increases on the island," Steinberg wrote in a message to residents. "That is good if you plan to sell your house, but what about your taxes now? Relax!
"Whenever the valuations increase, we drop the tax rate to neutralize the increase," the Mayor added. "So, for the average single-family home with an increase of 23.6% you will again see a local tax increase under the expected inflation rate for 2020. That is how it has been for the last 12 years and it will continue.
Steinberg wrote that if a property owner's evaluation is above the average, "then and only then, will you have a higher tax increase.
"If your increase is less than 23.6%, you will have a lower tax increase or possibly a tax decrease. I will have more to say on this after I get a copy of the increases for each individual home. For now, enjoy the fact that you are wealthier (on paper)."
