That there are so few people out on the streets, in parks and recreation areas is supposed to be a good thing these days, but for some it’s too much of a temptation.
Despite the widely announced closure of ski resorts in Quebec, park and ski resort operators are still reporting the presence of skiers and outdoor enthusiasts in several regions. The Quebec ski resorts industry association (ASSQ) has been receiving large numbers of calls from resorts across the province that the prohibitions on the use of slopes are not being respected. Operators are also concerned about the safety factor, when operations are closed but people still venture out to ski on unsupervised and non-maintained terrain.
With about one in six Quebecers practicing alpine skiing or snowboarding, the ASSQ is appealing to the population to respect the closed mountain instructions and not to try to access ski areas to practice winter activities such as alpine hiking, snowshoeing, tubing or even snowmobiling. “We appeal to the civic spirit of the population to respect the closing instructions,” said ASSQ president Yves Juneau. “The ski resorts operate on private land and these sites are not free-access playgrounds. Signs prohibiting access are in place in all ski resorts and it is essential that the population respect these instructions, because it is a matter of public health.”
