The borough of St. Laurent welcomed the City of Montreal's official request to the Quebec government that the Métro's Orange line be extended to the Bois-Franc train station, the site of a planned Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail stop.
Mayor Alan DeSousa called this development a "major step" in the possibility of an extension taking place.
"For a number of years now, we have been asking for this extension of the orange line to Bois Franc station to have the REM serve those residents living west of Autoroute 15 as well as the workers of the western economic hub," DeSousa stated."Nearly 110,000 jobs are located in St. Laurent, which is the second largest job pool on the island of Montreal."
The Mayor added that now is especially the right time for the Orange line extension to take place, "as the construction of the Côte Vertu Métro garage has already made it possible to excavate 1.2 kilometres, thereby reducing project costs for our residents. We hope the Quebec government will quickly hear this request so that the transit needs of residents and workers in our west end will no longer be neglected."
The Mayor said Quebec should go even further "with a new connection between Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (ADM) and the VIA Rail / Exo station.
"This would also provide a major intermodal public transit hub around the international airport which, linked in this way to the regional train service, would be advantageous to all regions of Quebec," DeSousa added. "These developments would be perfectly in line with the sustainable mobility services that St. Laurent wishes to provide as a sustainable municipal territory."
St. Laurent will have five REM stations, at the Technoparc, Bois-Franc, du Ruisseau and Montpellier commuter train stations, and on Autoroute 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.