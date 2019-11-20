Vanier College, located in the borough of St. Laurent, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to mark the opening of its new Vanier Parc-Ex Campus for Continuing Education and the Language School, at 550 Beaumont Avenue. Attending the event were Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension Mayor Giuliana Fumagalli and St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa. Anne Marie Lemay, Dean of Continuing Education and Community Services, said the new campus is “an extraordinary opportunity to develop Continuing Education in new directions and to integrate into a dynamic and rapidly changing environment that will allow us to adapt our course offerings to the needs of information and new technologies.”
St. Laurent's Vanier College opens Park Ex campus
Joel Goldenberg
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Articles
- Shield of Athena's 25th annual art auction raises $90,000
- Hampstead residents in 'pre-'60s homes should test water: town
- A fighter's journey
- Green for green mowers?
- Costco to have new competition in Laval
- CSL responds to lead contamination concerns
- Birnbaum announces 2020 D'Arcy McGee medal competition
- Beaconsfield reports at council that its approach to emerald ash borer is effective
Most Popular
Articles
- Doing whatever it takes for Ellie
- Not your typical school fundraiser – Dorval elementary shows you how
- Sunwing’s Quebec headquarters to move to Laval in the summer of 2020
- Another sad day for radio as Moffat and Boquer are let go
- Monteuil’s Marco Masucci moving on
- Hampstead permanently placing PSOs at synagogues on Saturdays
- Meet Josh Gontovnick: a leader in the collection and trading of wrestling figures
- ORT Montreal Ted Wise Gala to feature Mat Franco and honour four community leaders
- More wintry precipitation for southern Quebec
- Movember continues to shed light on men’s health issues
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Doing whatever it takes for Ellie
- Not your typical school fundraiser – Dorval elementary shows you how
- Sunwing’s Quebec headquarters to move to Laval in the summer of 2020
- Another sad day for radio as Moffat and Boquer are let go
- Monteuil’s Marco Masucci moving on
- Hampstead permanently placing PSOs at synagogues on Saturdays
- Meet Josh Gontovnick: a leader in the collection and trading of wrestling figures
- ORT Montreal Ted Wise Gala to feature Mat Franco and honour four community leaders
- More wintry precipitation for southern Quebec
- Movember continues to shed light on men’s health issues
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.