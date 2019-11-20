St. Laurent's Vanier College opens Park Ex campus
Vanier College Photo

Vanier College, located in the borough of St. Laurent, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to mark the opening of its new Vanier Parc-Ex Campus for Continuing Education and the Language School, at 550 Beaumont Avenue. Attending the event were Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension Mayor Giuliana Fumagalli and St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa. Anne Marie Lemay, Dean of Continuing Education and Community Services, said the new campus is “an extraordinary opportunity to develop Continuing Education in new directions and to integrate into a dynamic and rapidly changing environment that will allow us to adapt our course offerings to the needs of information and new technologies.”

