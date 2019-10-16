St. Laurent's PDQ 7 arrest purse thieves

Station 7 police in St. Laurent recently arrested individuals suspected of stealing purses from various hotels within the territory of the borough.
According to the Station 7 report given to St. Laurent council every two months, a suspect operated with an accomplice.
"The suspect watched outside the dining room of the hotels in question, while the second suspect spotted potential victims who were far from their bags or purses," the report says. "The suspect used a backpack to hide the stolen items, and then quickly left in a vehicle driven by the accomplice."
The PDQ 7 report points out that more than a dozen incidents of purse theft were reported from different hotels.
"Analysis of the videos obtained and observations on the ground made it possible to arrest the suspects in the act and charge them with theft."
The Station 7 report also says that for July and August of 2018 and 2019, crimes against individuals increased 12 percent from 117 to 131 incidents, sexual aggression increased 133 percent from six to 14 incidents, robberies increased from 10 to 11, break-ins were down 23 percent from 64 to 49, car thefts were up seven percent from 46 to 49 and thefts in vehicles increased 12 percent from 50 to 56.
Also, traffic accidents involving damage fell 22 percent from 144 to 113, those involving injuries increased 11 percent from 44 to 49, and those resulting in fatalities fell from one to zero.
