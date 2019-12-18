St. Laurent council, during their December council meeting, paid tribute and presented a certificate of achievement to avid runner and borough resident Theo Delacas, who, says Mayor Alan DeSousa, “runs the equivalent of a marathon a day, six days a week, rain or shine.” Delacas, centre, is surrounded by family and friends, as well as DeSousa, and councillors Francesco Miele, Aref Salem, Michèle D. Biron, and Jacques Cohen.
St. Laurent's 'Marathon Man' honoured
Joel Goldenberg
