St. Laurent's 'Marathon Man' honoured
Borough of St. Laurent Photo

St. Laurent council, during their December council meeting, paid tribute and presented a certificate of achievement to avid runner and borough resident Theo Delacas, who, says Mayor Alan DeSousa, “runs the equivalent of a marathon a day, six days a week, rain or shine.” Delacas, centre, is surrounded by family and friends, as well as DeSousa, and councillors Francesco Miele, Aref Salem, Michèle D. Biron, and Jacques Cohen.

joel@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.