St. Laurent is refunding registration fees for spring activities that have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus, the borough announced.
These include activities that were cancelled in a March 13 announcement and the spring session.
"The procedures are under way and residents don't need to take any action," the borough advisory says. "In addition, new arrangements are being planned for the summer day camps."
Regarding the cultural workshops and the Centre présco (pre-school centres at the Centre des Loisirs on Grenet), "residents are being refunded for the winter session on a pro-rated basis for the classes cancelled since March 13. The fees paid for the spring activities, which were scheduled to begin on March 28, are also being refunded to participants."
Regarding day camps, "for the time being, the summer day camps scheduled to begin on June 22 are still being planned. However, St. Laurent is no longer accepting new registrations until further notice. Parents who want to cancel their child's participation may do so starting today, by sending an email to saint-laurent.sports-loisirs@ville.montreal.qc.ca, mentioning the child's name, address, telephone number and the name of the parent who paid the registration fees."
The advisory adds that "due to these exceptional circumstances, the registration cancellation fee of $20 per week of camp or extended supervision will not be charged."
The refund policy is that "participants registered for the winter session will be refunded by cheque. Those who registered for the spring session will be reimbursed as follows: they will receive a refund on their credit card if they registered through the loisirs.montreal.ca website; if they registered in person at the counters of the Sports Complex or the Centre des loisirs, they will receive a refund by cheque.
For more information, call 311.
