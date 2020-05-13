St. Laurent provides first approvals for two major projects

St. Laurent council passed the first resolutions for two major projects, one a six-storey multi-unit building on Lucien-Thimens — the one-block street that runs alongside Thimens Blvd — and three hotel buildings of six storeys each on Côte Vertu to eventually replace the 54-year-old Days Inn.
Regarding the Lucien-Thimens project, Mayor Alan DeSousa said that "going back many years, St. Laurent has indicated that certain areas that were formerly industrial, that we were quite open to redevelopment," he explained. "A good example is the old Honeywell site [on Marcel-Laurin Blvd. near the Metropolitan Autoroute] where we currently have the Midtown residential project.
"We already have a residential development at Lucien- Thimens and Alexis-Nihon Blvd."
The planned Lucien-Thimens project is set to be six storeys with 184 units, and have underground parking with 184 spaces. One hundred and ten units will be condos and 74 will be rentals. Eighteen units will have three bedrooms. As well, "a minimum setback of three metres is planned on the sixth floor to reduce the height effect." The developer will be ceding a strip of land with a width of 8.64 metres to link Lucien-Thimens to Tassé Park, 10 percent of the total land area.
The borough's Urban Consultative Committee (CCU) is recommending the project because it is aiming for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification, provides for a green roof of 30 percent and will have parking for electric and car-sharing vehicles. The CCU also believes the project will "improve the general image of the sector and enhance the architectural quality of the existing environment." Any public consultations will depend on the progress of the COVID-19 crisis.
•••
The 4545 Côte Vertu project to eventually replace the Days Inn (just across the Trans Canada to the west from The Suburban's offices) is being proposed by Groupe Lixi. The first hotel building will have 175 rooms and 262 underground parking spaces. The second six-storey building will include 181 rooms and 165 underground spaces. At this point, construction will be on the eastern part of the site, meaning the Days Inn will continue its operations during this time.
The next phase of the project will involve the demolition of the Days Inn and the construction of the third hotel building, which will have 190 rooms and 129 underground spaces. The developer says the project will be LEED Silver-certified. Also planned for the last phase is a new restaurant on Côte Vertu.
"Overall, the project proposes 546 rooms and 565 parking spaces, of which only 14 will be outdoors," says a borough document. "The number of parking spaces respects the minimum and maximum provided for in the zoning by-law. In terms of green space, the project proposes a ratio of 41.5 percent, which exceeds by more than double the minimum required of 15 percent. It also offers a 30 percent minimum green roof for each building."
A screen will also be built to reduce noise emanating from Highway 40.
The CCU advised approval of the project, saying it complies with urban plan guidelines, which "favours the densification of the the employment sector environment near highway corridors, while ensuring quality architectural production and minimizing off-street outdoor parking, especially in front of buildings. As well, "the development of an underground parking lot reduces the effect of heat islands, allowing the development of larger green spaces."
The CCU added that "by aiming for LEED silver certification, the project partially meets the objectives of sustainable development of the borough."
