The borough of St. Laurent was one of many Quebec communities where Jean-Pierre Ferland's Le Petit Roi was played on local public pianos simultaneously on Aug. 22. The public piano at Place Rodolphe-Rousseau was played by Marie-Gilaine Louis and Joannie T. Lévesque, music students at Cégep de Saint-Laurent. The borough's pianos, part of St. Laurent's Summer Celebrations, will be available for use until Sept. 15. From left, Marie-Gilaine Louis and Joannie T. Lévesque, music students at Cégep de Saint-Laurent, Mayor Alan DeSousa, and councillors Francesco Miele, Aref Salem and Jacques Cohen.
St. Laurent part of simultaneous Quebec piano playing event
Joel Goldenberg
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Articles
- Tropical Atlantic heating up - Dorian expected in Florida by the weekend
- Where will Freeway Frank and Natasha land? CBC to replace Smith; AM 600 news and more stories from the local Broadcast scene
- St. Laurent part of simultaneous Quebec piano playing event
- Westmounters turn out for community heritage party
- CSL plans to reduce speed limit on Kildare, Guelph
- Hampstead ordered to pay resident $1,324
- SADB Martial Arts School offers free anti-bullying program
- SADB okay with new amended SPZ flood map
Most Popular
Articles
- Freeway Frank and Natasha no longer at Virgin Radio?
- Joel Goldenberg: Paul McCartney's Band on the Run
- Meet Larry Day: Chomedey native brings giant event back home next month
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch posted for southern Quebec
- New outdoor fitness modules for Beaconsfield
- Action500: Three fun things to do in Dorval
- Stewart Hall Art Gallery in Pointe-Claire presents ‘Secret Plans’ and ‘Gates’ as of Sept. 1
- Around City Hall
- A seventh mural on Saint-Laurent territory
- Popular Garlic Fest returns to SADB this Saturday
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Freeway Frank and Natasha no longer at Virgin Radio?
- Joel Goldenberg: Paul McCartney's Band on the Run
- Meet Larry Day: Chomedey native brings giant event back home next month
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch posted for southern Quebec
- New outdoor fitness modules for Beaconsfield
- Action500: Three fun things to do in Dorval
- Stewart Hall Art Gallery in Pointe-Claire presents ‘Secret Plans’ and ‘Gates’ as of Sept. 1
- Around City Hall
- A seventh mural on Saint-Laurent territory
- Popular Garlic Fest returns to SADB this Saturday
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Where will you be vacationing this summer?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.