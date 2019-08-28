St. Laurent part of simultaneous Quebec piano playing event
The borough of St. Laurent was one of many Quebec communities where Jean-Pierre Ferland's Le Petit Roi was played on local public pianos simultaneously on Aug. 22. The public piano at Place Rodolphe-Rousseau was played by Marie-Gilaine Louis and Joannie T. Lévesque, music students at Cégep de Saint-Laurent. The borough's pianos, part of St. Laurent's Summer Celebrations, will be available for use until Sept. 15. From left, Marie-Gilaine Louis and Joannie T. Lévesque, music students at Cégep de Saint-Laurent, Mayor Alan DeSousa, and councillors Francesco Miele, Aref Salem and Jacques Cohen.

