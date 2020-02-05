St. Laurent MP marks anniversary of Quebec City mosque massacre

St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos last week marked the third anniversary of the massacre at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 19.
The killing “forever changed the lives of numerous families, [and took place] simply because they were Muslim.Today we commemorate the lives of the victims of this terrorist attack, including Azzedine Soufiane, who is seen as a hero by his community for having saved many lives by running at the shooter and trying to stop him,” the MP added. “What hurts the most about this attack is that it hit so close to home, that it happened in my home province of Quebec, that it happened to Canadians. An attack on one Canadian is an attack on all Canadians.”
Lambropoulos said the victims chose Canada “for the opportunities available in this country to live a better, peaceful life.We must work together to build a better world where everyone feels safe, regardless of their race, religion or origin. Islamophobia and hate crimes of any kind have no place in Canada.”
