St. Laurent MP holding COVID-19 virtual town hall April 21

St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos is inviting borough residents to take part in a virtual town hall on the COVID-19 virus, being held{/span} Tuesday, April 21 at 8 p.m.
The MP said that as an invisible enemy is being fought and that all are living under difficult circumstances, she wants to connect with her constituents to give them a chance to “discuss their concerns and expectations during this crisis.
“Given the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves, many are concerned about the spread of COVID-19, but also about their financial situation,” the MP stated. “It is important for me to discuss with you the measures put in place by our government to support you and your families during this pandemic. I am committed to helping and supporting you in every way possible. This is a great opportunity to have your say.”
Lambropoulos added that for those who have questions about COVID-19 or the federal government’s Economic Response Plan, “please RSVP by sending us an email at emmanuella.lambropoulos@parl.gc.ca
“Only by emailing me at this address will you then be given the necessary password to join the [virtual town hall] meeting. Please note that space is limited and if you cannot join this meeting, you will have the opportunity to do so at a future virtual town hall.”
