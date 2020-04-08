St. Laurent Mayor thanks religious leaders for cooperation during virus crisis

St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa thanked local religious leaders and representatives for their efforts in containing the COVID-19 virus, especially in light of this month's Catholic and Orthodox Easter and Jewish Passover holidays, and the start of Ramadan for the Muslim community.
Churches, synagogues and mosques have been closed, as per Quebec government directives to prevent community spread.
DeSousa said that while it is natural for co-religionists to want to gather, or for family to gather to celebrate, "we must continue the collective struggle we are waging and restrict our contacts to people already living under our roof."
The Mayor added that while it is impossible to know what the situation will be at the time of each holiday, "the competent authorities are categorical on one point— measures, reassessed regularly, must be strictly observed for the benefit of all. The more they are respected, the faster we will be able to be with our loved ones and resume our normal activities."
Rabbi Anthony Knopf of Congregation Beth Ora pointed out that "Judaism teaches that every human life is sacred.
"At this time, it is our responsibility to behave in a way which minimizes the danger to ourselves and those around us. Although community life is very important to us, human safety always takes precedence. As we approach Passover, I urge everyone to avoid large gatherings and to practice social distancing. We pray that God protect us from this virus and look forward to the time when we can come together once again as a community."
Bishop Thomas Dowd of the Archdiocese of Montreal said the COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented.
"As tough as it was to close our churches for Easter, we must now do something even tougher. I urge us to refrain from gathering in large family groups as well. Celebrate, but please do so in your own homes. Stay safe, and keep others safe, by respecting the measures offered by our public health authorities. It will be your own share in the victory of life over death."
Imam Syed Fida Bukhari of the Islamic Centre of Quebec said that it is important "we keep our connection with our Lord Almighty Allah strong during this trying time. Even as we practice physical isolation according to the guidelines and regulations of our governments and medical bodies, we must remain consistent in our prayers and worship in our homes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.