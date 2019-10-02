St. Laurent marks 25th anniversary of Centre des Loisirs

The borough of St. Laurent marked the 25th anniversary of its Centre des loisirs recreational and cultural centre last week during the opening of an exhibition of cultural workshop specialists.
According to a borough announcement, "recreation association managers, residents and employees of the borough shared their memories of the St. Laurent institution during this festive gathering."
The Centre des loisirs is on Grenet Street.
Since it opened in 1994, "the building has become a major cultural venue in the borough, offering a varied and high-quality program of plays, concerts, exhibitions and films," the borough statement adds. "It also houses community and recreational organizations that are responsible for providing a variety of services to the entire community."
"The Centre des loisirs plays a key role in St. Laurent, not only for recreation, but also for social development, sports and culture," stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. "The nature of the activities offered there contributes to making our community a great place to live, where well-being and harmony reign."
The borough also announced that until Oct. 6, "visitors will have the chance to admire some 100 works of art created by experts and specialists offering cultural workshops in St. Laurent. The exhibition showcases creations in disciplines as varied as stained glass, sewing, crochet knitting, calligraphy, illumination, painting, pottery, sculpture and iconography."
